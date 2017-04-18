Too Cool Tuesday! Amazing Video!

DURSLEY, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 8: A recently hatched duckling drinks water as it enjoys the spring weather and sunshine at the Slimbridge Wetlands Wildlfire Centre on April 8, 2009 near Dursley, England. Many species of bird are beginning to hatch at the wildlife centre in Slimbridge, which is home to a array of wildlife including the world's largest collection of swans, geese and ducks, as it recovers from one of the coldest winters on recent record. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)