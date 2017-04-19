Starbucks Introduces New Unicorn Frappuccino And It’s Magical

BREAKING: Facebook Shooter Steve Stephens Found Dead Read More

April 19, 2017 7:16 AM
It’s no myth – Starbuck IS launching a new Unicorn Frappuccino. The unicorn food trend is hitting our favorite frozen drink from ‘bucks. But act now, because the drink is only available for a few days while supplies last.

The pink and blue swirled concoction features mango flavoring. If that weren’t enough, it’s topped with whipped cream and dusted with a sparkly blue raspberry topping. When you first get the drink, it appears purplish in color, but when you give it a stir, the blue and pink swirls come out. Seriously, what’s a unicorn Frappuccino without a little magic?

