Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In May!

MAY 1
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don’t Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
MAY 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
MAY 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Kazoops!: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sense8: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Simplemente Manu NNa—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Last Kingdom: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mars Generation—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MAY 6
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
MAY 7
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
MAY 8
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
MAY 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
MAY 10
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
MAY 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
MAY 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1
Anne with an E: Season 1
Get Me Roger Stone
Master of None: Season 2
Mindhorn
Sahara
MAY 15
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2016)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
MAY 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
MAY 18
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
MAY 19
BLAME!
Laerte-se
The Keepers: Season 1
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3
MAY 21
What’s With Wheat (2017)
MAY 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
MAY 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Dig Two Graves (2014)
MAY 24
Southpaw (2015)
MAY 26
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
War Machine
MAY 28
Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)
MAY 29
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
MAY 30
F is for Family: Season 2
House of Cards: Season 5
Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust
Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May!April 20, 2017 8:34 AM
