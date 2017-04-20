Prince’s ‘Deliverance’ EP Pulled from Streaming Services

By Jon Wiederhorn

The six previously unreleased Prince songs that were scheduled to be released on Friday may never see the light of day.

Yesterday (April 19), the Deliverance EP title track was removed from iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Google Play and it looks like the EP won’t be coming out on it’s planned date of April 21, the one-year anniversary of the death of the music legend.

The title was pulled due to a legal challenged Prince’s estate filed on Wednesday. The estate requested that a judge block Deliverance‘s delivery after filing a lawsuit against the EP’s co-producer and co-writer George Ian Boxill that claims the producer had no right to hold onto the EP. The estate wants back the masters and all physical and digital copies.

Deliverance features six previously unheard tracks recorded between 2006–2008. In addition to its release tomorrow, a physical version was scheduled to come out June 2. It is currently unclear if Deliverance will be coming out at all.