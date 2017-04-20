Report Shows That Babysitters Are Now Averaging Close To $14 An Hour

Sure, fast food workers have been clamoring for higher wages for some time, but a new report shows that babysitting is where it’s at. In fact, sitters are now averaging close to 14-dollars an hour.

A new report shows parents pay about 25% more for sitters since 2010. But it’s not as though local teens are reaping that benefit. Experts at Care.com say the bump in pay comes as more families look for adults with specialized skills like safety training or CPR certification.

Parents are likely to pay higher rates in major cities and less elsewhere.

Five most expensive big cities to hire a babysitter (per hour):

San Jose, California: $16.68 San Francisco: $16.52 Bridgeport, Connecticut: $15.74 Boston: $15.51 New York City: $15.23

Five least expensive big cities to hire a babysitter (per hour):