The Pickle Recipe is a new movie opening today at Cedar Lee!

Director Michael Manasseri joined the show to share his excitement for the heartwarming family comedy starring Jon Dore (How I Met Your Mother, The Half of It), Lynn Cohen (The Hunger Games, Sex & The City, Munich), David Paymer (City Slickers, Mr. Saturday Night, Nixon, Quiz Show) , Eric Edelstein (Fresh Off The Boat, Jurassic World, Parks & Recreation).

For more details on the movie, click HERE.