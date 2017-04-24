102 Things To Do This Summer In Cleveland

One common phrase that will come out of your kids mouth during their summer vacation will be “I’m bored!”

Have no fear, we’re here to help with 102 suggestions on what to do when you hear those dreaded words.

Local Events:

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers excursions year round. The train offers an excellent view of the natural scenery and wildlife of the national park and an opportunity to learn about the history of the railroad in valley. Whether you are looking for a family trip or a company outing, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has something for everyone. Some fun events this summer include Mothers Day special trips, Murder Mystery Train, Haunted Cuyahoga, Trivia Train, Royalty and more!

Cedar Point – Now through Oct. 30 – There’s more to do than ever before! With world class rides, live entertainment, food and accommodations, thrills come in all shapes and sizes. Indulge in famous cut fries or a loaded funnel cake. Kick back and let live performers dazzle you with dance and song. Enjoy a dive on Valravn, the world’s tallest, fastest, longest dive coaster in the world! There’s so much to do, it’s easy to see why Cedar Point is the Best destination for thrills. Pick up a 2017 Season Pass and enjoy the fun all summer long!

LEGO Build It! – Now through June 4 -At the Great Lakes Science Center: Build It! Engineering fun one brick at a time, presented by ArcelorMittal, is now open! The Build It! exhibition is divided into three distinct phases: Play It!, Explore It! and Move It!. The first phase, “Play It!,” is open now through May 14. Phase two is “Explore It!” – a 9-day brick festival running from May 27 through June 4 featuring workshops, opportunities to meet LEGO experts, hand-selected sculptures from some of the best LEGO artists in the country, and a few LEGO related surprises! “Move It!” is the theme of phase three, from June 17 through September 4, and it will feature the selected sculptures from Explore It! as well as simple machine exhibits developed by LEGO expert Adam Ward that will inspire guests to build their own simple machine contraptions.

Taste of Summer – May 26-28 – Flats East Bank will host Taste of Summer presented by Scene this Memorial Day Weekend. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer and Taste of Summer is the perfect opportunity for people to get outside and enjoy the weather. The event will feature food, local music, craft cocktails, beer, local vendors, a bounce house, obstacle course, corn hole, giant Jenga, Connect 4 and Operation, volleyball and many more activities for all ages.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off – May 26-29 – Over the past 18 years, residents from all over Northeastern Ohio have come to Berea to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend’s annual symbolic summer kick-off: Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off presented by the Berea City Club, Inc.. This year will mark the festivals 19th year at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Canton Blues Fest – June 9-10 – Northeast Ohio’s premier free blues festival, Canton Blues Fest, will take place on two stages over two days. It’s all happening on Market Square in downtown Canton.

Ride in VeloSano – July 21-23 – Bike to cure. VeloSano is more than a fundraising event. It’s more than simply a bike ride. VeloSano is a movement that will unite an entire community to help one another. The goal is to bring sustainable funding to support cancer research by enlisting the passion and energy of thousands of people who wish to give back. Whether you are an avid cyclist, a compassionate crusader, or a spirited fan, YOU can participate in VeloSano.

Wade Oval Wednesdays – June 14 – August 30 – Enjoy a FREE concert each Wednesday night in Wade Oval from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the heart of University Circle.

Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom – July 1 – September 3 – Festival highlights include Tchaikovsky Spectacular July 1 & 2 with fireworks, Best of Broadway July 17, Hollywood Heroes and Superheroes August 13 and Movie Night: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial September 1, 2 & 3.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement in Canton – August 5 – The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement features The Canton Repository Grand Parade, autograph sessions, and the enshrinement ceremony where the newest Hall of Fame members, the Class of 2017, will be taken to their rightful place among pro football’s elite.

Lake Erie Crushers game – Now through Sept 3 – Grand-Slam Family Fun! Affordable tickets with an even better view of the ballpark and great promotions.

Lake County Captains game – Now through Sept 4 – Classic Park, located 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland, is the home of the Lake County Captains Professional Baseball Club, the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The state-of-the-art facility features a variety of event spaces that can accommodate events of all sizes, including concerts on the playing field, fundraisers, meetings and parties.

Akron RubberDucks game – Now through Sept 4 – This beautiful facility was designed by Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum, Inc. out of Kansas City, Missouri. The steel-framed edifice was built in 14 months, between January, 1996 and March, 1997. HOK is the same company that designed other baseball gems like Progressive Field in Cleveland and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Indians game – Now through October 1 – Progressive Field is a world-class facility that was created expressly for baseball, specifically for Cleveland. This urban ballpark and Cleveland landmark offers a fan-friendly facility within an intimate environment.

Twins Festival – August 4-6 – “Twins Days 2017—TwinCentennial” The Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio is the largest annual gathering of twins (& other multiples) in the world! This year, twins are encouraged to dress according to their country of origin, to show their state or city pride, or to represent their family heritage. For example, if your family is originally from France or Italy you can dress to represent this.

Cleveland Gladiators game – The Cleveland Gladiators are an arena football team based in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, who play in the Arena Football League as part of the AFL National Conference.

Browns Training Camp – Dates TBA – The Browns have held training camp practices at their home site in Berea since 1992.

Local Hot Spots To Visit

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad – cvsr.com

Kelleys Island – kelleysisland.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo – clevelandmetroparks.com/Zoo

PlayhouseSquare – playhousesquare.org

Marblehead Lighthouse – parks.ohiodnr.gov/marbleheadlighthouse

Cleveland Museum of Art – clevelandart.org

Cleveland Botanical Garden – cbgarden.org

Castle Noel – castlenoel.com

Lake View Cemetery – lakeviewcemetery.com

Wildwater Kingdom – wildwaterfun.com

Holden Arboretum – holdenarb.org/home

Great Lakes Science Center – greatscience.com

JACK Casino – jackentertainment.com/cleveland

National Inventors Hall of Fame – invent.org

Malley’s Chocolate – malleys.com

William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum – mckinleymuseum.org

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes – shakerlakes.org

Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground Park – prestonshope.com

Ohio State Reformatory – mrps.org

West Side Market – westsidemarket.org

USS Cod – usscod.org

Hale Farm and Village – wrhs.org

Little Italy – clevelandlittleitaly.com

Lolly The Trolley – lollytrolley.com

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum – rockhall.com

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens – stanhywet.org

Greater Cleveland Aquarium – greaterclevelandaquarium.com

Memphis Kiddie Park – memphiskiddiepark.com

Edgewater Park – clevelandmetroparks.com

e55 on the Lake – clevelandmetroparks.com

Merwin’s Wharf – clevelandmetroparks.com

A Christmas Story House – achristmasstoryhouse.com

Canton Classic Car Museum – cantonclassiccar.org

Cleveland Museum of Natural History – cmnh.org

Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland – mocacleveland.org

