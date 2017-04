Congrats To Kimberly! She Trumped Toohey By Correctly Answering THESE Questions!

1. THE CLEVELAND CAVS TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS YESTERDAY, AND DISPOSED OF THE INDIANA PACERS TO CONTINUE TO THE NEXT ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS. NAME ANY CURRENT CLEVELAND CAVALIER.

LEBRON JAMES. KYRIE IRVING. KEVIN LOVE. IMAN SHUMPERT.

2. HAPPY 35TH BIRTHDAY TO KELLY CLARKSON! SHE WAS THE FIRST WINNER OF THIS SINGING COMPETITION THAT LASTED FROM 2002-2016.

AMERICAN IDOL

3. PATTON OSWALT LOST HIS WIFE A YEAR AGO. AND ON THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF HER DEATH, HE FINALLY TOOK OFF HIS WEDDING RING. OSWALT FIRST BEGAN PERFORMING STAND-UP COMEDY IN THE LATE 1980S OR EARLY 1990S. HE ALSO WROTE FOR THIS LIVE-ACTION COMEDY PROGRAM. ALL THAT, SNL OR MAD TV?

MAD TV

4. TODAY IS NATIONAL PIGS-IN-A-BLANKET DAY! WHILE PIGS IN A BLANKET ARE A POPULAR FOOD ITEM, IT WASN’T THE MOST POPULAR FOOD DISH OF 2016. ANY IDEA WHICH OF THESE MADE IT TO NUMBER ONE? CRONUTS, QUINOA OR AVOCADO TOAST?

AVOCADO TOAST

5. WHILE ARTISTS LIKE LADY GAGA AND KATY PERRY ARE MORE POPULAR THAN EVER, YOU WOULDN’T KNOW IT BY LOOKING AT THE HOT 100 CHART. LAST WEEK’S “BILLBOARD” HOT 100 SAW NO WOMEN IN THE ENTIRE TOP TEN, THE FIRST TIME NO FEMALE SOLO ARTIST HAS BEEN IN THE TOP TEN SINCE FEBRUARY OF WHICH YEAR? 1984, 1986 OR 1988?

1984