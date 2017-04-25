Disney Announces Release Dates For Frozen 2 and The Lion King

April 25, 2017 6:24 PM
Well this is exciting news, especially if you have little ones that have all but wore-out their original Frozen DVD’s.  You’re gonna have to be patient, though.

Frozen 2 will be released November 27th, 2019.  Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf is already confirmed, and Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are expected to return, as well.

It will be in 3D, too!

First, there is gonna be a stage version that is expected to debut on Broadway in the spring of 2018.

The Lion King remake is scheduled for July 19th, 2019.

Hopefully your kids will still wanna build a snowman by then

Get more exciting info, as well as other Disney movies that are in the works HERE

 

