YIKES! People HATE McDonald’s New Uniforms

Most fans of McDonald’s are probably used to the cheery red and yellow outfits employees are forced to wear, but the fast food chain recently changed things up and folks are not at all happy.

In case you missed it, the fast food chain just introduced new uniforms, designed by American fashion designer Waraire Boswell, in tones of grey and blue, with matching aprons and caps and folks are not feeling the dreary palate.

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017

While they were reportedly designed based on feedback from both customers and employees, now that they are here they are getting a big thumbs down.

McDonald's new uniforms or the Empire's cafeteria workers. Someone's gotta feed the dark side. #Star Wars #McDonalds pic.twitter.com/753SBL5hvr — The Outliers (@TheOutliersPod) April 21, 2017

Many folks have taken to social media with their gripes, comparing the look to that of a dystopian sci-fi movie like “The Hunger Games,” or “Logan’s Run.” Others have suggested it could be something lifted from “Star Wars,” with one person writing, “McDonald’s new uniforms or the Empire’s cafeteria workers. Someone’s gotta feed the dark side. ‪#Star Wars ‪#McDonalds.” Some even suggested that Kanye West had a hand in designing them.

The new #McDonalds uniforms look like what Dexter wore when he killed and dismembered people — Jami (@digitaljami) April 23, 2017

New McDonalds uniforms look like Yeezy Season 6 pic.twitter.com/Y6Xc5zCl9h — Airon (@iTankid) April 23, 2017

What do you think of the new uniforms?