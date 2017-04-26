APPLY! Matthew McConaughey Movie Looking For Photo Doubles In Cleveland!

Sony Pictures, Studio 8 and Detroit City Productions are searching for photo doubles to start work immediately.
Production is searching for
- A Caucasian male 18 years of age and/or older. Stats/measurements: Ht: 5’ 7” Wt: 146 lbs
- “Sharice” – African American female late 20’s early 30’s, sexy, sassy, self-assured, confident.
Individuals must be available Tuesday’s through Saturday’s for filming and must be available from early morning to late evening.
Interested candidates should send a current snapshot of themselves along with their height, weight, hair color, eye color and date of birth to the following email addresses:
wbrcasting.midwest@gmail.com and wbrcasting.midwest.assistant@gmail.com
And yes, it is a paid position!