APPLY! Matthew McConaughey Movie Looking For Photo Doubles In Cleveland!

April 26, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: Casting, movie

Sony Pictures, Studio 8 and Detroit City Productions are searching for photo doubles to start work immediately.

Production is searching for

  • A Caucasian male 18 years of age and/or older.  Stats/measurements: Ht: 5’ 7” Wt: 146 lbs
  • “Sharice” – African American female late 20’s early 30’s, sexy, sassy, self-assured, confident.

Individuals must be available Tuesday’s through Saturday’s for filming and must be available from early morning to late evening.

Interested candidates should send a current snapshot of themselves along with their height, weight, hair color, eye color and date of birth to the following email addresses:
wbrcasting.midwest@gmail.com and wbrcasting.midwest.assistant@gmail.com

And yes, it is a paid position!

