Disney Announces A Bunch Of Release Dates!

April 26, 2017 6:58 AM
Filed Under: disney

Disney fans are going to have to wait a little to see…well, most of the company’s movies.

They released their calendar for the next three years, confirming when everything from “Frozen 2” to the the live action “Lion King” will hit theaters. Check out the new release dates:

  • “A Wrinkle in Time” – March 9th, 2018
  • “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2″ – November 21st, 2018 **YES!!!**
  • “Star Wars: Episode IX” – May 24th, 2019
  • “The Lion King” – July 9th, 2019
  • “Frozen 2” – November 27th, 2019  **YES!!!**
  • “Indiana Jones 5” – July 10th, 2020

