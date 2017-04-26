33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Returns to Cleveland April 14, 2018

Induction excitement continues this weekend with debut of

2017 Induction Ceremony on HBO April 29 at 8 p.m. EST/PT

2017 Inductee exhibit now open

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today announced that the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, is set for Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Cleveland’s historic Public Hall.

The Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland in 2018 with a series of events, including a community celebration with free admission to the Rock Hall, a dedication for the 2018 Inductee exhibit, and other rock and roll themed events and activities at the Rock Hall and throughout the City. Details to be announced later.

The excitement of the annual Induction Ceremony continues this weekend as the 2017 Induction Ceremony makes its debut on HBO on April 29 at 8 p.m. EST/PT. The 2017 Ceremony honored this year’s inductees: Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes. Special guests included Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dog, YG, Pharrell Williams, T.I., Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Jackson Browne, Pat Monahan, Dhani Harrison, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Indigo Girls, and others. Watch the trailer here:

A special exhibit dedicated to this year’s inductees is now open, through late winter 2018, at the Rock Hall in Cleveland. The 2018 Inductee exhibit is set to open in spring 2018, in conjunction with the ceremony in Cleveland.

The Induction Ceremony was previously held in Cleveland in 1997, 2009, 2012, and 2015.

Visit rockhall.com for up-to-date information about the 2018 Induction Ceremony as news is announced.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

