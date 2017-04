The beloved Dr. Ian Malcolm, will be making an appearance in the sequel to Jurassic World.

Jeff Goldblum, who co-starred in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park in the 90s – his character somehow surviving?? — will be back and hopefully as awesome as ever.

Full story here.

Between Silver Fox Goldblum and Chris Pratt, this sequel is one that we’re definitely looking forward to. Is it June 2018 yet?