Study Reveals Spirit Airlines Voted As The WORST Airline For The Third Year

April 26, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: airlines

The report, based on thousands of customer interviews conducted over 12 months, was completed well before United’s recent incident involving a passenger being dragged off a plane, yet the airline still has the worst customer satisfaction rating of all legacy airlines. It’s also in the bottom three of all airlines, and let’s face it, it isn’t likely to get any better.

Airline Customer Satisfaction Rankings

1. JetBlue (82)
2. Southwest (80)
3. Alaska (78)
4. American (76)
4. Delta (76)
6. All Others (71)
7. Allegiant (70)
8. United (70)
9. Frontier (63)
10. Spirit (61)

