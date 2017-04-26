The 2017 NFL Draft: Eye Candy Edition

Whether you have plans with your friends or significant other this weekend, chances are the NFL Draft is going to be a topic of conversation, or worse, what’s on TV.

Lucky for us ladies who don’t necessarily *love* football, there’s something so satisfying about men crying when they’re picked while dressed to the absolute nines (bonus points if they hug their moms).

So please, enjoy this list of the Hotties of the 2017 NFL Draft and get to know the guys you’ll be hearing about nonstop for the next five months.

Mitch Trubisky – University of North Carolina

Chances are, if you live in Cleveland, you’ve heard this hunk’s name quite a bit — he did grow up in Mentor after all. Anyone know the bars he frequents? Asking for a friend…

Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real. A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Myles Garrett – Texas A&M

He plays football and um wait, what were we saying? #distractedbymuscles

Got A Good Work Out With The One And Only Myles Garrett 😛 #12thman #mylesgarrett #gainz #texasaggies A post shared by Arturo Gutierrez (@_arturogtzb) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:19pm PST

Malik Hooker – Ohio State

Speaking of being dressed to the nines, Hooker’s fashion is always on point and is it just us or does that dreamy smile complete every ensemble?

Last Night I Forgot To Pray For The Things That I Got Today🤑🤑 #RIPVIC #RIPLONT A post shared by Malik Hooker (@malikhooker24) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Jonathan Allen – Alabama

Clearly rocks a hard shell on the field but is a true softy off it. Allen recently popped the question to his girlfriend proving to us that yes, the hottest and toughest guys can be super romantic.

Look who I found at the happiest place on earth @iam_hanfran #disneyworld A post shared by Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Christian McCaffrey – Stanford University

Forget football stats, this dreamboat has it all. The teeth, the jawline, the eyes. That’s what teams base their picks off, right?

Excited to officially join the @usnikefootball team! #JustDoIt A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@run__cmc) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Solomon Thomas – Stanford University

Ah, a family man with biceps for days. What’s up with all these babes comin’ from Stanford? Is there something in the water out there?

Separate your mentality😈 #campishere🏈 #RIPHarambe A post shared by Solomon Thomas (@sollythomas90) on Aug 4, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

O. J. Howard – Alabama

Gives a whole new meaning to the position of “tight end,” if ya know what we’re sayin’.

4.51is the FASTEST 40 yrd dash time ever recorded by a 6'6" 250 lb player #OJHoward #Freak #RollDamnTide A post shared by Tremayne Williams (@treywilliams02) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

Who would you add to this list? If you’re not sure, we’ll ask you again when the season starts (cough football pants cough).