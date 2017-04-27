Chris Pratt Being Chris Pratt

Another day, another Chris Pratt story. April 27, 2017 10:47 AM

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s premiere fast approaching, the cast is traveling the world and doing a ton of press to help promote the flick.

Chris Pratt, the film’s lead actor, is easily getting the most screen time — and we’re okay with that.

Between GotG and the filming of Jurassic World, Pratt needs to find ways to entertain himself and to keep fans on their toes (but seriously, have you seen his diet videos?).

Well, leave it to him to make each and every interview highly comical. During his latest interview with BBC Radio, Pratt was given the task of prank calling a store and beginning each sentence with the next letter of the alphabet.

CLICK HERE to watch him handle it like an absolute pro in the most Chris Pratt way possible.

