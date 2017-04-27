CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Fall Out Boy

M A N I A A FALL OUT BOY LP THIS FALL ON ISLAND/DCD2 RECORDS

NEW SONG + MUSIC VIDEO “YOUNG AND MENACE”

AVAILABLE NOW

20-CITY NORTH AMERICAN ARENA TOUR BEGINS FALL 2017

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 | QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 5 AT 10 AM

$1 OF EVERY TICKET SOLD WILL BENEFIT A NUMBER OF CHICAGO-AREA CHARITIES VIA NEWLY LAUNCHED FALL OUT BOY FUND

Purchase Tickets Here

Following a week of enigmatic posts and buzz across social media, multi-platinum selling, Grammy-nominated Chicago band Fall Out Boy dropped a new song called “Young and Menace” today, which is available NOW on all digital service providers. The band also released the song’s music video – watch HERE.

“Young and Menace” – written and produced by Fall Out Boy – is the first taste of new music off the band’s forthcoming seventh studio album M A N I A, out September 15, 2017 on Island Records/DCD2 Records. M A N I A is available for pre-order now at https://falloutboy.lnk.to/mania.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” says Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz of the reasoning behind the song’s title. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”

Of the video, Wentz describes the protagonist’s journey to explore the world outside one she’s previously known. “The concept is the idea of a movie like Elf, where he realizes maybe he isn’t an elf after all, but ours has less comedic elements and more real world implication. She realizes that maybe she is human after all – but maybe the line between us and monsters is blurrier than we think…”

The band will embark on a 20-city North American fall arena tour, kicking off in Cleveland, OH on October 20 and travel through cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Oakland and San Diego before concluding in Phoenix, AZ on November 18. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 1. General tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Special guest for the tour will be announced at a later date. In addition, $1 of every ticket of the tour will go towards the band’s newly launched Fall Out Boy Fund which will support a number of charities in the Chicago area. For more information, please visit http://www.falloutboy.com/tour.

M A N I A is the follow-up album to the band’s platinum-certified sixth studio album American Beauty/American Psycho, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its January 2015 release. Hailing from Chicago, Grammy-nominated Fall Out Boy – Patrick Stump (vocals/guitar), Pete Wentz (bass), Joe Trohman (guitar) and Andy Hurley (drums) – has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone and other prestigious publications. They have performed on Saturday Night Live, The Today Show, America’s Got Talent, The Voice, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and many more. More information can be found at http://www.falloutboy.com