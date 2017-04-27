LuLaRoe Is Now Refunding People Who Bought Defective Leggings

The hottest brand in leggings is facing some serious anger over the quality of their product.

LuLaRoe’s leg wear is sold through you and me at parties and social media. Great idea right? Not if you get major questions about size issues and easy tearing.

Thousands of dissatisfied customers are reporting that the popular leggings are ripping and developing holes after even just a few hours of wear. The question of sizing is also coming to the forefront. As one customer explained “The sizing is extremely inconsistent.” She continued to explain she wore a size 2XL in one pair of leggings and required a size medium in another pair.

One executive admitted they “stretch the fiber thin” to create the softness of their product. In response to a report on “Today” the company says “By and large, consumers love our products,” the statement explained. “We encourage our independent retailers to remind their customers that they can contact them to help facilitate an exchange or full refund if they are unsatisfied with their product.”