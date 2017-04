1. BIG NEWS IN THE WORLD OF SPORTS YESTERDAY AS ESPN LAID OFF MORE THAN 100 EMPLOYEES. THE MASS FIRING IS BECAUSE THE NETWORK IS “CONSTANTLY EVALUATING HOW WE BEST UTILIZE ALL OF OUR RESOURCES.” WHAT DOES THE “S” STAND FOR IN ESPN?

SPORTS – ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTS PROGRAMMING NETWORKS

2. THE NFL DRAFT IS LATER ON TONIGHT. THIS IS OUR SUPER BOWL AS WE HAVE THE #1 OVERALL PICK. PLEASE BROWNS DO NOT SCREW THIS UP. IN 2014, THE BROWNS PICKED THIS QB, 22ND OVERALL FROM TEXAS A&M, WHO ENDED UP NOT WORKING OUT VERY WELL AS HE IS NOW OUT OF THE LEAGUE. HINT: YOU MAY KNOW HIM BY HIS LAS VEGAS NAME…“BILLY FOOTBALL”.

JOHNNY MANZIEL

3. EARLIER THIS WEEK KATY PERRY TEASED FANS BY POSTING A RECIPE FOR “THE WORLD’S BEST CHERRY PIE,” WHICH SOME TOOK AS A HINT THAT SHE MAY BE RELEASING THE NEW TRACK “BON APPÉTIT”, AND IT TURNS OUT THEY WERE RIGHT! THE SINGER ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER YESTERDAY THAT THE TUNE IS SET TO DROP TOMORROW. IN 2011, WHO DID KATY PERRY VOICE IN THE MOVIE THE SMURFS AND ITS SEQUEL IN 2013?

SMURFETTE

4. YOUTUBE IS FILLED WITH WANNABE MUSICIANS PERFORMING COVERS OF OTHER ARTISTS AND NOW SOMEONE’S TURNED IT INTO A SHOW. THE NEW SHOW “BEST.SONG.EVER,” WILL HAVE UP-AND-COMING SINGERS VYING FOR A CHANCE TO DUET ON A COVER WITH THE ARTIST WHO ORIGINATED THE SONG. TRUE OR FALSE, AS OF APRIL 2017, YOUTUBE IS RANKED AS THE SECOND MOST POPULAR SITE IN THE WORLD?

TRUE (Google is number 1)

5. BRUNO MARS’ LATEST SINGLE “THAT’S WHAT I LIKE” TOPS THE “BILLBOARD” POP SONGS AIRPLAY CHART, MAKING IT BRUNO’S EIGHTH NUMBER ONE ON THAT CHART, WHICH GIVES HIM A NEW MILESTONE. THE NEW NUMBER ONE TIES BRUNO WITH THIS MALE SOLO ARTIST FOR THE MOST POP SONGS. IS IT JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, ED SHEERAN OR JUSTIN BIEBER?

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE