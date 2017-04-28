Katy Perry Fans Angry Over New Single ‘Bon Appetit’

April 28, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

Katy Perry announced she’ll be releasing her new tune “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos, but it seems not all KatyCats were excited by the news.

It’s not that Katy fans were unhappy that she’s releasing a new single, it’s just not exactly the song they were expecting. Apparently rumors were circulating around the Internet that “Bone Appétit” was going to be a collaboration with Ariana Grande so they were disappointed.

Many fans took to social media to voice their displeasure but Katy was having none of it.

 

