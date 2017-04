The 5k race is to benefit kindergartner, Tessa Puma, who has been undergoing surgeries including a lower left leg amputation due to a rare infection.

The race is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 9am and registration will be open at 8am and at 8:45am.

Runners are encouraged to wear pink, Tessa’s favorite color!

100% of proceeds will be donated to the family to help cover any expenses they endure.

For complete details, click HERE.