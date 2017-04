Nelly Furtado, Lukas Graham & More On Sunday Morning’s Acoustic Sunrise

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

AM I WRONG – NICO & VINZ

A THOUSAND YEARS – CHRISTINA PERRI

TREAT YOU BETTER – SHAWN MENDES

I’M LIKE A BIRD – NELLY FURTADO

IT IT’S LOVE – TRAIN

THIS TOWN – NIALL HORAN

EX’s & OH’s – ELLE KING

PHOTOGRAPH – NICKELBACK

CARRY ON – FUN.

POMPEII – BASTILLE

SUDDENLY I SEE – KT TUNSTALL

HOUR 2

CASTLE ON THE HILL – ED SHEERAN

COUNTING STARS – ONE REPUBLIC

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR NEW LOVER) – ADELE

YELLOW – COLDPLAY

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE – CHARLIE PUTH

HERE WITH ME – DIDO

11 BLOCKS – WRABEL

WAITING ON THE

WORLD TO CHANGE – JOHN MAYER

BENT – MATCHBOX 20

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

HO HEY – LUMINEERS

LOSING MY RELIGION – R.E.M.

HOUR 3

HONEY, I’M GOOD – ANDY GRAMMER

CLARITY – ZEDD F. FOXES

CRASH INTO ME – DAVE MATTHEWS & TIM REYNOLDS

COOL KIDS – ECHOSMITH

MERCY – SHAWN MENDES

GONE, GONE, GONE – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

CRAZY – GNARLS BARKLEY

OVER MY HEAD – THE FRAY

BACK TO DECEMBER – TAYLOR SWIFT

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

SHAPE OF YOU – ED SHEERAN

7 YEARS – LUKAS GRAHAM