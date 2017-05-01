‘Dancing With The Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights’ Coming To Akron Civic Theatre

THE HOTTEST DANCE SHOW ON TV!

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! – HOT SUMMER NIGHTS’

JULY 26 – AKRON CIVIC THEATRE

All New Show to Feature “Dancing with the Stars” Season 24 Pro Dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and More!

Tickets on Sale Now!

Purchase Tickets Here

Following the success of the sold out “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance” tour this winter, TV’s hottest show is going back on tour across America this summer in “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights.” Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live in Akron, OH. This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, “Dancing with the Stars,” including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces choreographed and creative directed by four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore. “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” travels to the Akron Civic Theatre on July 26.

Captivating audiences across the country, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” features the hottest cast in dance, including Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting to be announced*. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the professional dancing, exquisite costumes and excitement they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in theaters across America.

Tickets for the hottest dance show in America, “Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights,” are on sale now. For information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! – Hot Summer Nights” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Worldwide.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dancingwiththestars

Twitter: @DancingABC, #DWTS

Instagram: @DancingABC

Purchase at the venue box office, Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com or Charge by phone (800)745-3000.