Ryan Seacrest Is Best Known For Hosting THIS Singing Competition Realty TV Series

1. IT’S OFFICIAL, KELLY RIPA’S NEW CO-HOST IS RYAN SEACREST! RYAN SEACREST IS BEST KNOWN FOR HOSTING THIS SINGING COMPETITION REALITY TV SERIES FROM 2002-2016.

AMERICAN IDOL

2. WE KNOW MODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN LOVES FOOD AND COOKING – AND EVEN HAS HER OWN COOKBOOK. BUT SHE NEVER CLAIMED TO BE AN ADVENTUROUS EATER. IN A RECENT INTERVIEW SHE EXPLAINED WHAT SHE DOESN’T LIKE WHICH INCLUDES CHAMPAGNE, ROSÉ, CAPERS AND FENNEL. WHO IS CHRISSY TEIGEN MARRIED TO? HERE’S A HINT: HE SINGS THE POPULAR HIT “ALL OF ME”

JOHN LEGEND

3. DOUBLE ELIMINATION NIGHT LAST NIGHT ON DANCING WITH THE STARS…SPOILER ALERT…BACHELOR NICK AND NANCY KERRIGAN WERE SENT HOME. WHO GOT THE BOOT LAST WEEK?

HEATHER MORRIS

4. THE FIRST SET OF PERFORMERS HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2017 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. THIS YEAR’S PERFORMANCE LINEUP INCLUDES DRAKE, CELINE DION, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, IMAGINE DRAGONS, LORDE, BRUNO MARS AND ED SHEERAN. IN THE BAND FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, HOW MANY MEMBERS MAKE UP THE BAND? 2, 3 OR 4?

2 (TYLER HUBBARD, BRIAN KELLEY)

5. MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY HAS BEEN SPOTTED ALL OVER CLEVELAND AS HE’S BEEN IN TOWN TO SHOOT HIS LATEST MOVIE. HE’S BEEN AT MAHALLS IN LAKEWOOD, TOWER CITY, THE JAIL IN GRAFTON AND MANY OTHER PLACES. WHICH FAST AND THE FURIOUS MOVIE WAS RECENTLY SHOT, IN PART, RIGHT HERE IN CLEVELAND?

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

FAST AND FURIOUS 8

OR FAST 8