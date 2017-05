This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and to celebrate our educators, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free deal on burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos today. If you want in, stop by between 3pm until close!

This is open to teachers, faculty, and staff from preschools, public schools, community colleges, universities, and even home schools just need to show their valid ID to get hooked up with one BOGO deal.

What a fun way to thank teachers and support staff for everything they do!