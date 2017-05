Step aside, mystical, rainbow frapps; there’s a new drink in town!

Prepare yourselves for the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino. The drink is made from extra dark cocoa powder, mint sugar crystals, and an entire layer of whipped cream!

The drink seems to be following dark food trends. So even though it’s not colorful like the Unicorn or Dragon Frapps, it’s still aesthetically pleasing.