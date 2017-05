WOW! Al Trumped Jen Toohey By Getting All 5 Answers Correct!

1. AS YOU KNOW, THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS HAVE MADE IT TO THE SECOND ROUND OF THE NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFFS. THEY PLAY GAME 2 TONIGHT, AT THE Q, AGAINST THE TORONTO RAPTORS. WHO DID THE CAVS PLAY IN GAME 1 THIS PAST MONDAY NIGHT?

THE TORONTO RAPTORS

2. I WANT A FRORK. HAVE YOU HEARD ABOUT THIS? IT’S MCDONALDS NEW TOOL THAT LOOKS LIKE A REGULAR FORK, BUT THE TINES ARE ACTUAL FRENCH FRIES WHICH ARE INSTALLED BY YOU. IT WAS PRESENTED IN AN INFOMERCIAL TO HELP PITCH THEIR SIGNATURE CRAFTED RECIPE SANDWHICHES. YES, YOU CAN ACTUALLY GET ONE OF THESE ON MAY 5TH AT PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. SPEAKING OF ODD UNTENSILS, A “SPORK” IS THE COMBINATION OF WHICH TWO UTENSILS? FORK AND SPOON

3. TACO BELL IS ADDING WHAT THEY ARE CALLING NAKED CHICKEN CHIPS TO THE MENU. SO WHAT IS THAT? WELL, BASICALLY IT’S THEIR VERSION OF CHICKEN NUGGETS, WITH THE CHICKEN CHALUPA FRIED SHELL RECONFIGURED TO LOOK LIKE TRIANGLE-SHAPED CHICKEN PIECES. IN A NEW RECENT SURVEY, IT WAS REVEALED THAT THIS FAST FOOD RESTAURANT IS THE MOST FAVORITE IN THE MEXICAN CHAIN CATEGORY. WHAT IS IT?

CHIPOTLE (57%)

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL AND EL POLLO LOCO TIED AT 55%

4. JUSTIN BIEBER MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE A NEW GIRLFRIEND. TMZ CLAIMS JUSTIN HAS BEEN DATING SINGER/ACTRESS HAILEE STEINFELD FOR A LITTLE OVER A MONTH. IN 2011, STEINFELD WAS CAST AT AGE 14 TO PLAY WHO IN THE 2013 ADAPTATION OF SHAKESPEARE’S ROMEO AND JULIET?

JULIET

5. BRITNEY SPEARS MAY BE COMING TO BROADWAY, WELL AT LEAST HER MUSIC MAY BE. ACCORDING TO “FORBES,” THE SINGER’S MANAGER IS “IN TALKS” ABOUT POSSIBLY TURNING BRITNEY’S CATALOG INTO “A FULL-FLEDGED THEATER PRODUCTION.” SPEARS’ MANAGER IS REPORTEDLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTOR AND CHOREOGRAPHER JERRY MITCHELL, WHOSE WORK INCLUDES WHICH ONE OF THESE SHOWS? HAMILTON, KINKY BOOTS OR THE BOOK OF MORMON?

KINKY BOOTS