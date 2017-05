Can You Name Any Of The Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Movies?

1. WHEN IT COMES TO ASHLEY GRAHAM’S BODY LOVE, THE APPLE DOESN’T FALL FAR FROM THE TREE. THE MODEL REMEMBERS HER MOM TEACHING HER THAT CELLULITE WAS NOT SOMETHING TO WORRY ABOUT BACK WHEN SHE WAS IN MIDDLE SCHOOL. TRUE OR FALSE, IN 2016, GRAHAM BECAME THE FIRST PLUS-SIZE MODEL TO APPEAR ON THE COVER OF THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE?

TRUE

2. MILEY CYRUS IS ON THE COVER OF “BILLBOARD” MAGAZINE THIS WEEK, WHERE SHE TALKS ABOUT A WHOLE HOST OF THINGS, INCLUDING HER NEW MUSIC. MILEY IS SET TO RELEASE THE NEW SONG “MALIBU” ON MAY 11TH, THE FIRST SINGLE OFF A STILL-UNTITLED ALBUM, DUE OUT LATER THIS YEAR. WHAT IS THE NAME OF MILEY’S YOUNGEST SISTER? SIERRA, NOAH OR ARI?

NOAH CYRUS

3. HAPPY 4TH BE WITH YOU! YUP, IT’S STAR WARS DAY. CAN YOU GIVE ME THE TITLES OF ANY OF THE PREQUEL TRILOGY MOVIES RELEASED IN 1999, 2002 AND 2005?

THE PHANTOM MENACE – 1999

ATTACK OF THE CLONES – 2002

REVENGE OF THE SITH – 2005

4. NATIONWIDE INSURANCE, WHICH PROVIDES PET HEALTH INSURANCE, ANALYZED THEIR RECORDS TO COME UP WITH THEIR ANNUAL LIST OF WACKIEST PET NAMES. COMING IN AT NUMBER ONE FOR DOGS IS DUNKIN BUTTERBEANS, FOLLOWED CLOSELY BY FARRAH PAWCETT AND FIONA PENNY PICKLES. ON THE CAT SIDE, LITTLE BOOTY HAM SANDWICH SNAGGED THE TITLE, BEATING OUT OBI WAN CATNOBI AND WINSTON PURRCHILL. SPEAKING OF CAT NAMES, ADAM SANDLER GAVE HIS ENGLISH BULLDOG A FUN NAME, WHAT IS IT? MATZOBALL, SHALOM OR KOSHER?

MATZOBALL

5. BRAD PITT SPOKE OUT IN AN ARTICLE WITH GQ. THE ACTOR MENTIONS HIS BATTLE WITH ALCOHOL, HIS NEW SOBRIETY, HIS KIDS AND HIS FUTURE. HE DOES HAVE ONE ACADEMY AWARD WIN TO HIS NAME, DUE TO HIS

INVOLVEMENT, INCLUDING BEING A PRODUCER, OF THIS 2013 FILM.

12 YEARS A SLAVE