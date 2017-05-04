Official Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties At The Q

Catch the Eastern Conference Semifinals Games 3 & 4

on the HUMONGOTRON at

OFFICIAL ROAD GAME WATCH PARTIES AT THE Q

presented by Bud Light

All Admission Proceeds from Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties to Benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Donations will continue the fight against neighborhood blight

in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County

Cavs AT Toronto Raptors

Game 3: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 7th at 3:30 p.m.

Doors to The Q Open 1 Hour Prior to Tipoff



There’s no place like the home court, even when the team is on the road!

Once again the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans will be able to positively impact the Cleveland community during the NBA Playoffs by watching road playoff games at Quicken Loans Arena. All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

Each road game watch party provide fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, Humongotron flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will also be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball games and inflatables for the whole family!

TICKET INFO: Watch Party tickets for Round 2, Games 3 and 4 are on sale NOW at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. Tickets are $5.00 each and all proceeds will be donated to benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. As each playoff round unfolds, fans can get tickets as they become available at the same locations. Arena doors open one hour prior to tipoff for Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q.

Cleveland Gladiators Schedule Change:

The Cleveland Gladiators have announced a date change for this weekend’s game at The Q against the Philadelphia Soul. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, May 5th, has been moved to SATURDAY, MAY 6th at 7:00 PM at Quicken Loans Arena. Any tickets held for the originally scheduled date of May 5th will be honored on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Fans may contact the Gladiators at (216) 420-2222 with any ticket-related questions or can visit ClevelandGladiators.com for more information.

NOTE: In accordance with Quicken Loans Arena’s admittance policy, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties.

STAY CONNECTED AT CAVS.COM

The official headquarters for Cavs fans to find anything and everything they need to know about the Cavs 2017 Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart, including ticket information, a full listing of watch parties and special events, breaking news, exclusive video footage and much more!