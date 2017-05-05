Cinco De Mayo Freebies And Deals!

May 5, 2017 6:42 AM
To celebrate today’s festivities, many restaurants are giving away delicious and yummy deals for the holiday.

Bahama Breeze – $5 Classic Margaritas

Chili’sA FREE 20oz commemorative cup when you pay $5 to fill it up with your favorite margarita or beer

Moe’s Southwest Grill – Participating locations will be offering up $5 burritos and giving away FREE Cinco de Moe’s T-shirts in-store

Qdoba – Online sweepstakes with prizes & offer 50 extra rewards points for any Qdoba Rewards member who purchases an order of chips and guacamole online or in-store through May 31

TGI Fridays: Offering deals on its signature Casamigos Strawberry  and Suaza ‘Ritas

Happy Cinco De Mayo!

