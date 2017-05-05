Top Memorial Day Destinations For 2017

May 5, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: memorial day

Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and lots of people will be ready for an exciting three-day vacation. So, where is everyone going?

Well, according to a new report by Hotwire, Florida seems to be the most searched state for the Memorial Day weekend getaway, and is even popular with folks living within the state. Also popular this year: California, which will likely get more visitors from Nevada and Arizona than any other state, followed by New York, Nevada and Texas.

As for who are most likely to be taking a trip over Memorial Day, well the site found that most Memorial Day searches came from five states:

  • Nebraska
  • Oregon
  • Georgia
  • Washington
  • Ohio
More from Jen And Tim Show | Mornings 5:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
May 11, 2017
LaureLive

Listen Live