Top Memorial Day Destinations For 2017

Believe it or not, Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner and lots of people will be ready for an exciting three-day vacation. So, where is everyone going?

Well, according to a new report by Hotwire, Florida seems to be the most searched state for the Memorial Day weekend getaway, and is even popular with folks living within the state. Also popular this year: California, which will likely get more visitors from Nevada and Arizona than any other state, followed by New York, Nevada and Texas.

As for who are most likely to be taking a trip over Memorial Day, well the site found that most Memorial Day searches came from five states: