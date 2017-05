Do You Know Who Won The Kentucky Derby Last Year?

1. IT DOESN’T COME AS MUCH OF A SURPRISE BUT HARRY STYLES FANS REALLY WANTED TO SEE HIM IN CONCERT. TICKETS FOR THE SINGER’S FIRST SOLO WORLD TOUR WENT ON SALE FRIDAY AND SOLD OUT IN 29 MARKETS WITHIN SECONDS. TRUE OR FALSE, HARRY WAS PART OF THE BOYBAND GROUP ONE DIRECTION?

TRUE

2. RICHIE SAMBORA IS USING HIS FAME, AND HIS FAMOUS FACE, FOR GOOD. THE MUSICIAN HAS HELPED LAUNCH CSNAPS, AN APP THAT USES PHOTOS WITH CELEBRITIES TO RAISE MONEY FOR CHARITY. ASIDE FROM TAKING PHOTOS WITH CELEBS FOR A SMALL FEE, WHICH GOES TO CHARITY, CSNAPS ALSO ALLOWS FANS AND CELEBRITIES TO SHARE PHOTOS, VIDEOS, NEWS, AND PERSONAL STORIES. RICHIE IS BEST KNOWN AS THE LEAD GUITARIST OF THIS ROCK BAND FOR 30 YEARS.

BON JOVI

3. BIG THINGS HAPPENING AT ABC AS THEY HAVE SEALED THE DEAL FOR “AMERICAN IDOL”. AND YES, SOURCES SAY THAT EVERYONE INVOLVED CONTINUE TO WANT RYAN SEACREST TO HOST THE SHOW WHICH IS SET TO DEBUT IN MARCH ON 2018. WHICH OTHER SHOW AIRS ON ABC? THE VOICE? AMERICA’S GOT TALENT? OR DANCING WITH THE STARS?

DWTS

4. TO ABSOLUTELY NO ONE’S SURPRISE, “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2” DOMINATED AT THE BOX OFFICE THIS WEEKEND. WHICH MOVIE CAME IN SECOND PLACE? BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE BOSS BABY OR THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS

THE BOSS BABY – 3RD PLACE, HOW TO BE A LATIN LOVER – 4TH, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – 5TH

5. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALWAYS DREAMING. THE HORSE WON THE KENTUCKY DERBY OVER THE WEEKEND. WHO WON LAST YEAR? OR THE YEAR BEFORE THAT? OR THE YEAR BEFORE THAT?

NYQUIST – 2016

AMERICAN PHAROAH – 2015

CALIFORNIA CHROME – 2014