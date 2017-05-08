CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Donny & Marie Osmond

May 8, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Donny & Marie Osmond

DONNY & MARIE OSMOND
AUGUST 27
HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NORTHFIELD PARK

PRESALE: Thursday May 11th 10am-10pm
OFFER CODE: STAR102

Purchase Tickets Here

Superstar siblings Donny & Marie Osmond will perform at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on August 27. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday May 12 at 10 a.m.
The brother-sister duo has been performing their stage spectacular, Donny & Marie, since 2008. In show business since they were young children, the timeless Donny and Marie have both recorded multiple albums, toured the world and hosted their famed television variety show. Their timeless roster of material is captured in this homage, showing off both their well-known pop duets and covers as well as solo numbers.

Donny and Marie feature some of their chart-topping hits, including: “Puppy Love,” “Paper Roses,” “Morning Side of the Mountain,” “I’m Leavin’ it (All) Up To You,” and “Soldier of Love.” This showcase of unmatched harmonies continues today with their number one hit, “A Beautiful Life,” from their duet album, “Donny & Marie.”

ALL ROCKSINO SHOWS ARE 21 & OVER

