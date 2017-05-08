“Stranger Things” Wins Big At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards are in the history books now. To review, they lumped guys and girls into the same acting categories, and “Get Out” went in with six nods, including Movie of the Year. The big winner, however, ended up being “Beauty and the Beast.” Not only did it get Movie of the Year, Emma Watson picked up the Best Actor in a Movie award.

On the TV side, “Stranger Things” was a big winner. It won Show of the Year and its star, Millie Bobby Brown, got Best Actor in a Show.

Here’s a look at the major movie categories. For the complete list, click here: