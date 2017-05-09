Oreo has been crazy with the flavors recently – we’ve got Cinnamon Bun, Strawberry Shortcake, Blueberry Pie, and Swedish Fish. What could possibly be next? Turns out the answer is Firework Oreos!

These Oreos are like the original flavor, but infused with popping candy inside (kind of like Pop Rocks).

Not only are they announcing this new flavor, but you could be the creator of the next new flavor as well with the #MyOreoCreation contest. Now you can post on Instagram or Twitter explaining your best Oreo Creation using the hashtag, and the flavor you create just might end up in stores next year!