Ryan Seacrest Responds To ‘American Idol’ Reboot Rumors – Is He Hosting?

While Ryan is excited about “Idol” coming back, he’s not sure he can handle hosting duties with his new gig on “Live with Kelly & Ryan.” Kelly Ripa, however, is completely on-board. She told him, “On the days where it is the day after, I will totally…you won’t even have to think. I will do it all!”

A source said that Seacrest’s current priorities are “Live” and his syndicated show. The insider said, “Ryan has a lot of affection for ‘Idol’ given the significance to his career, and it taps into the things he loves — a live show, pop music, discovering new talent, etc. There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement but he may well be open to it … in the right capacity and if it fits in with his other commitments.”