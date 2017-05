Which One Of These Shows Are NOT On Bravo?

1. JENNIFER LOPEZ WAS INTERVIEWED BY “TODAY” AND TALKED ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH ALEX RODRIGUEZ. DURING THE INTERVIEW SHE ADMITTED THAT SHE’S OKAY WITH THEIR COUPLE NAME J.ROD. WHAT WAS THE SUPERCOUPLE NAME OF BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE?

BRANGELINA

2. TAYLOR SWIFT ALLEGEDLY WROTE THE SONG “BAD BLOOD” ABOUT HER FEUD WITH KATY PERRY AND NOW, IN A NEW INTERVIEW WITH “ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY,” KATY IS HINTING THAT SHE MAY HAVE RESPONDED WITH A SONG ON HER UPCOMING ALBUM. SWIFT IS ALSO KNOWN FOR WRITING SONGS ABOUT HER EXES. WHICH ONE OF THESE SONGS WAS WRITTEN ABOUT HER EX JAKE GYLLENHAAL? BACK TO DECEMBER, I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE OR WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER?

WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER – JAKE

BACK TO DECEMBER – TAYLOR LAUTNER

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE – HARRY STYLES

3. SPOILER ALERT! HERE’S WHO GOT BOOTED FROM DANCING WITH THST STARS. BONNER BOLTON. WHO GOT THE BOOT LAST WEEK ON THE SHOW?

BACHELOR NICK OR NANCY KERRIGAN

4. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BILLY JOEL. HOW OLD IS BILL JOEL?! 68? 69 OR THE BIG 70?

68

5. BRAVO IS WORKING ON SIX NEW UNSCRIPTED SHOWS, INCLUDING TWO FOCUSED ON REAL ESTATE. THEY’RE ALSO WORKING ON A SHOW ABOUT RICH KIDS IN NEW YORK CITY HIGH SCHOOLS AND ONE FOCUSING ON PARENTS WHO HAVE AN EMPTY NEST FOR THE SUMMER. WHICH ONE OF THESE SHOWS AIRS ON BRAVO? CATFISH, BELOW DECK OR MOB WIVES?

BELOW DECK