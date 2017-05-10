Congrats To Stacy From Painesville! She TRUMPED Jen Toohey By Answering All 5 Questions Correctly

1. CARTER WILKERSON HAS NOT ONLY NABBED SOME FREE WENDY’S, HE BEAT THE ELLEN’S TWITTER RECORD! WENDY’S TOLD CARTER THAT IF HE GOT 18 MILLION RETWEETS, HE WOULD GET FREE NUGGS FOR A YEAR. HE GOT OVER 3 MILLIION RETWEETS, BEATING ELLEN, AND OBTAINING FREE NUGGETS FOR A YEAR. CAN YOU NAME ANY OTHER ITEM FROM THE WENDY’S MENU?

SPICY CHICKEN. FROSTY.

2. No, Kelly Ripa isn’t losing sleep over Ryan Seacrest’s “American Idol” gig, despite with RadarOnline is reporting. The site claims Kelly is worried yet another hosting job will pull Ryan away from her and “Live.” Who was her official co-host BEFORE Ryan Seacrest from 2012 to 2016?

Michael Strahan

3. Abby Lee Miller is going to be twirling right into jail. The Lifetime reality tv star has officially been sentenced to a year and a day behind bars after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and money laundering. What show is Abby Lee Miller best known for? HINT: The show follows the early training and careers of children in dance and show business under her tutelage.

Dance Moms

4. DID YOU WATCH THE VOICE LAST NIGHT? EH DON’T WORRY, I DIDN’T EITHER. BUT, FROM WHAT I HEARD, CHARLIE PUTH PERFORMED ON THE SHOW. CHARLIE PUTH…NOMINATED FOR 3 GRAMMYS. BUT HAS HE WON A GRAMMY?

NOPE

Channing Tatum is giving us one more reason to love him. The “Magic Mike” star has written an open letter to his three-year-old daughter, Everly, to remind her to always stay true to herself – just like her mother. Who is her mother? Jenna Dewan, Jessica Alba or Lily Collins?

Jenna Dewan