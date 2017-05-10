Mother’s Day Deals, Discounts, And Freebies

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and since you’re going to be doing something special to honor all the moms in your life anyway, why not save a little while you’re doing it. Here are some restaurant and retail deals to make mom’s holiday even better. Not all offers are available at each location, so check with your local one first.

Applebee’s – Get a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 0n gift cards.

– Get a free $10 gift card when you spend $50 0n gift cards. Baskin Robbins – Save $3 on your Mother’s Day ice cream cake when you order online with the promo code MOTHER

Save $3 on your Mother’s Day ice cream cake when you order online with the promo code MOTHER Carrabba’s – They’re offering a special Mother’s Day menu now through May 14. And if you buy $50 in gift cards, you’ll get a free $10 gift card.

They’re offering a special Mother’s Day menu now through May 14. And if you buy $50 in gift cards, you’ll get a free $10 gift card. Fandango – Buy movie tickets and get a free bouquet from The Bouq.

Buy movie tickets and get a free bouquet from The Bouq. KFC – The chicken chain is giving away their new romance novella, “Tender Wings of Desire” with Colonel Sanders as the love interest. The book can be downloaded for free on Amazon.

The chicken chain is giving away their new romance novella, “Tender Wings of Desire” with Colonel Sanders as the love interest. Macaroni Grill – Treat mom to a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu on Saturday and Sunday. It comes with salad, choice of entree, and a dessert. The Italian chain is also offering 25% off e-gift cards with the promo code MOM17, through Sunday.

– Treat mom to a $19.99 per person prix fixe menu on Saturday and Sunday. It comes with salad, choice of entree, and a dessert. The Italian chain is also offering 25% off e-gift cards with the promo code MOM17, through Sunday. Outback Steakhouse – Get free $10 gift card with the purchase of $50 in gift cards.

– Get free $10 gift card with the purchase of $50 in gift cards. Ruby Tuesdays – Spend $50 on gift cards, get $15 more in gift cards.

Spend $50 on gift cards, get $15 more in gift cards. Ruth’s Chris – The steakhouse is offering several Mother’s Day specials starting around $50. Plus, moms who eat there this Saturday or Sunday will get a $25 credit for a future visit. And some locations are opening at noon on Mother’s Day.

The steakhouse is offering several Mother’s Day specials starting around $50. Plus, moms who eat there this Saturday or Sunday will get a $25 credit for a future visit. And some locations are opening at noon on Mother’s Day. Shoney’s – Take mom to Shoney’s buffet on Mother’s Day and she’ll get a free slice of strawberry pie.

Take mom to Shoney’s buffet on Mother’s Day and she’ll get a free slice of strawberry pie. Starbucks – You don’t even have to be a mom to get half-priced Frappuccinos each day from 3-6 p.m. through May 14.

