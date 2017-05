This video has gone viral. It’s hard to watch, but I watched it in the hopes that I would find her excuse of “trying to teach her dog to swim” fathomable. I don’t. The water is choppy and cold!

If you know this woman, please please please talk to her about her treatment of this frightened dog. If she doesn’t want to show compassion and love to this beautiful dog, ask her to surrender it to her local shelter.