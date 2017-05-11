‘Goofy Goddess’ Katy Perry Hits the Beach with Hillary Clinton Book

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry has worn many hats over the last year: Shoe designer, recording artist, surrogate for the Hillary Clinton campaign. On a trip to the beach yesterday, Perry added “goofy goddess” to the list, sharing a few whimsical photos from the seashore. In one, Katy posed it up with four friends and in the other, she perched on a rock with a copy of The Destruction of Hillary Clinton by Susan Bordo.

The busy star has time for more than just larking around on the beach and dissecting the 2016 election outcome. Katy recently filmed an installment of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, bound to hit YouTube this month.

See photos from Katy’s beach day here:

goofy goddesses ✨🤷🏼‍♀️ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 10, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT