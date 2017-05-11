Kelly Clarkson Joins ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson will join The Voice.

Yesterday, Clarkson was rumored to be joining a re-boot of American Idol but it appears she has chosen a new singing competition.

Blake Shelton made the announcement via a Facebook Live segment. There’s some drama as Shelton attempts to get Clarkson into frame, but eventually, they get it right. Clarkson will join the program in the spring for the show’s 14th season.

Kelly teased Blake showing off her numerous GRAMMYs and other awards. “Don’t be getting cocky,” Blake joked. “I can’t wait to beat you,” Clarkson laughed.

Watch the cute exchange below.