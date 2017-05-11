NO!!!!!!!!!! Scandal To End After Season 7

But WHY?!

Although ABC isn’t commenting, multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Scandal‘s upcoming seventh seventh will be its last. The network is expected to make a formal announcement at its upfront presentation on Tuesday.

It was told that series creator Shonda Rhimes made the call to conclude the series, and ABC accepted her decision.

The news comes with three episodes remaining in Scandal‘s current sixth season.

Rhimes has previously said that, unlike the long-running Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal‘s heavily serialized, high-stakes narrative necessitates a short-ish shelf life. And it seems she’ll get no argument from viewers. In a recent poll, fans overwhelmingly agreed with TVLine Senior Editor Andy Swift’s editorial that Scandal‘s end needs to be nigh.