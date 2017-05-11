Rummage Sale To Benefit Homeless Animals

Berea Animal Rescue Friends (ARF) will host its annual Rummage Sale on Saturday, May 27th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Berea-Midpark High School cafeteria.

Thousands of items will be available at this huge community Rummage Sale, including furnishings, electronics, books, DVDs and CDs, household, office and kitchen items, decorative pieces, jewelry and miscellaneous treasures. All of the proceeds help to care for homeless animals, and to find them permanent, loving homes.

Anyone wishing to donate items should drop them off on Friday, May 26th between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Berea-Midpark High School, located at the corner of Eastland and Bagley roads. No donated items can be accepted the morning of the sale. Please do not deliver any rummage sale items at the shelter – all items must be dropped off at the Berea High School cafeteria on Friday evening only.

Large appliances and furniture cannot be accepted; clothing should be limited to sweaters, coats, shoes or purses in good condition.

Snacks will be available for purchase, and some of the adorable animals available for adoption will stop by for a visit, too.