Mark Wahlberg Reveals A LeBron James Inspired Burger Is Coming To Wahlburgers!

Our own special correspondent, Westfield, attended the VIP Preview Red Carpet for Wahlburgers in Cleveland and she got GREAT inside Cleveland scoop.
Here’s what we know:
- A specialized burger every month
- A LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and other Cleveland sports inspired burgers are in the works
- He wants the Cavs to go easy on his Celtics
- AND, he states that the main reason he is there is because of his fans! AW! What a nice guy. He even stopped the interviews to hang out with fans, take pictures and sign autographs.
- Check out our Snapchat preview of the event below!