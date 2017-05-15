Katy Perry Coming To Quicken Loans Arena

WHEN: December 10th, 2017

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

Tickets: On Sale May 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

Purchase Tickets Here

TICKETS INFO:

Katy Perry Fan Club Presale

BEGINS: Thursday, May 18th @ 9AM

ENDS: Thursday, May 18th @ 12PM

Citi® Cardmembers Presale

BEGINS: Thursday, May 18th @ 12PM

ENDS: Thursday, May 18th @ 10PM

Tickets can also be purchased starting on Monday, May 22nd at 10:00 AM by calling toll free to order your tickets at (888) 894-9424 or TDD (855) 416-0373. Starting on Tuesday, May 23rd at 10:00 AM, tickets also be purchased at the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office** OR at any one of Discount Drug Mart’s 58 northern Ohio locations

**Box Office Hours

More info from the Q here