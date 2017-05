Looks like Katy Perry may have found herself a new TV gig. TMZ reports that Katy is in talks to fill one of the judges’ chairs on ABC’s “American Idol” reboot.

Word is, Katy is interested if the money is right, and would be willing to schedule her tour dates around the show’s shooting schedule.

Insiders tell the site the deal is almost done and ABC hopes to announce the news tomorrow. Katy would be the only judge announced because as of now ABC hasn’t decided on any other prospects.