Musicians Wish Their Moms a Happy Mother’s Day with Adorable Photos

May 15, 2017 8:08 AM
By Annie Reuter

On Sunday (May 14), artists across the nation celebrated those who raised them. Many musicians honored their moms on Mothers Day with photos and endearing messages. Artists that proudly celebrated the holiday, included Chance the Rapper, Elton John, John Legend, DJ Khaled and Dolly Parton.

Below are some of the best Mother’s Day posts.

These two make my world go round. Thanks for giving me my favorite title you little nuggets of awesomeness.

A post shared by Mama Hart (@fatmamahart) on

Happy Mother's Day .. I love you mom ! 🌺

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

