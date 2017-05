Selena Gomez Is An Executive Producer On THIS Netflix Original Series

1. SELENA GOMEZ FANS WON’T HAVE TO WAIT MUCH LONGER FOR NEW MUSIC FROM THE SINGER. SELENA JUST ANNOUNCED ON TWITTER THAT HER NEW TUNE “BAD LIAR” WILL BE DROPPING THURSDAY. SELENA IS AN EXECUTIVE PRODUCER ON THIS NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES. ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, 13 REASONS WHY OR MASTER OF NONE?

13 REASONS WHY

2. ACCORDING TO THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION’S ANNUAL LIST OF THE MOST POPULAR BABY NAMES, NOAH WAS THE TOP NAME FOR BOYS IN 2016, THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW IT HAS HELD THE TITLE, WHILE EMMA WAS THE MOST POPULAR NAME FOR GIRLS FOR A THIRD YEAR. FOR THE BOYS, LIAM CAME IN SECOND PLACE. CAN YOU GUESS WHICH NAME CAME IN 3RD? JAMES, MASON OR WILLIAM?

WILLIAM

3. PENTATONIX IS DOWN A MEMBER. GOOD OLE MR. KAPLAN ANNOUNCED ON THE BAND’S FACEBOOK PAGE THAT HE IS LEAVING THE POPULAR A CAPPELLA GROUP. HOW MANY MEMBERS ARE NOW LEFT IN THE GROUP?

4 (SCOTT HOYING, MITCH GRASSI, KIRSTIN MALDONADO, KEVIN OLUSOLA)

4. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 2 DOMINATED AND THE BOX OFFICE OVER THE WEEKEND, AND KING ARTHUR, STARRING CHARLIE HUNNAM, WAS A FLOP. CHARLIE, PLAYED, THIS, MAIN CHARACTER ON SONS OF ANARCHY.

JAX TELLER

5. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEWLY CROWNED MISS U.S.A, FORMERLY KNOWN AS MISS DISTRIC OF COLUMBIA. THIS MARKS BACK TO BACK YEARS IN WHICH MISS DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HAS WON THE TITLE. WHEN IS THE LAST TIME THAT MISS OHIO, WON THE MISS USA CROWN? 1981? 1991, OR 2001?

1981